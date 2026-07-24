This Week In EDM

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EDM Mecha Najavu2
Music

This Week in EDM

Hopefully you guys have been keeping tabs on Pigeons & Planes this week; Confusion and the crew celebrated their five-year anniversary in style. Gotta give it up for them, especially since they let me walk around there and post up dance music every Saturday like I own the place. This week was particularly awesome in the electronic music realm, so cultivating this week's feature was a lot of fun. Hopefully you're up on all of these goodies, but if you need a recap, I've got you covered.

khrisd4679 days ago
EDM robot leopard inc2
Music

This Week in EDM

Every weekend, I'm always amazed at the quality of EDM that comes out. I don't envy the job of any DJ (well, I envy their paychecks), because curating this culture can be a bitch. A beautiful bitch, but a bitch nonetheless. We soldier on, though, because we're not able to make Avicii money (yet). In any case, here's the newest/latest in the world of EDM, curated for the homies over at Pigeons & Planes.

khrisd4693 days ago
EDM apebot2
Music

This Week in EDM

Solid week of EDM we just hopped out of, right? The return of a necessary duo. Drug-like music videos. Some truly sweaty mixes. And bits to make you ponder life on the dancefloor to. We do this weekly for Pigeons & Planes, and want to make sure you check it out. Take a look at the best EDM from this past week.

khrisd4735 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

This Week in EDM

Are we ambassadors for EDM? Probably not. We do have a deep appreciation and enthusiasm for this, to the point where we make sure pockets of these Internets that might not be full up on the sound(s) get involved. THAT'S why we sort out a roundup for Pigeons & Planes every week. Feed the people, leave them thirsty for more. If you slept on the greatness that was this week's EDM gold, run over to P&P and get your mine on.

khrisd4742 days ago

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