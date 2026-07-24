From the unmistakably "Kanye" cover for 'TLOP' to Beyoncé's striking 'Lemonade' cover art, 2016 has already seen an impressive array of album art.Cedar Pasori
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Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece
“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.Trace William Cowen
After a decade away from music, the British rapper-turned-actor Ashley ‘Bashy’ Thomas is back to where it all began. Here, he talks exclusively about the next phase of his already illustrious career...Joseph JP Patterson
Howard confirmed his decision during a red carpet event for 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' saying, "I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor."Joshua Espinoza