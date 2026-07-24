This Forgotten Day In Hip-Hop

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Music

This Forgotten Day In Hip-Hop: Lord Finesse Sues Mac Miller Over Sample Clearance

This lawsuit forever changed the way rising rappers would approach making mixtapes.

Complex4065 days ago
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Music

This Forgotten Day In Hip-Hop: Max B Gets Sentenced To 75 Years

When Biggaveli's wave came crashing down.

Complex4067 days ago
Music

This Forgotten Day In Hip-Hop: Austin Police Call For Boycott of Ice-T's "Cop Killer"

Ice-T found himself in the center of a national controversy in the early '90s.

Insanul Ahmed4068 days ago
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Music

This Forgotten Day In Hip-Hop: T-Pain Releases His Second Album "Epiphany"

Hate on auto-tune all you want, but in 2007 T-Pain released hit after hit.

Insanul Ahmed4071 days ago
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This Forgotten Day In Hip-Hop: No Limit's TRU Releases "Da Crime Family"

Remember when No Limit was the hottest rap label around?

Complex4075 days ago

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