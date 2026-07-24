This Day In Rap History

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This Day In Rap History: OutKast Was Sued For Defamation Over Their Song "Rosa Parks"

Rosa Parks filed a lawsuit against OutKast for using her name on their album "Aquemini" on this day in rap history.

ElvaAguilar4502 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Ol' Dirty Bastard Picked Up Food Stamps In A Stretch Limo

"You owe me 40 acres and a mule, anyway!" - ODB

ElvaAguilar4503 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records Faced Off After the 1996 Soul Train Awards

Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records met face-to-face after the 1996 Soul Train Awards.

tara mahadevan4504 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Ol' Dirty Bastard Dropped His Solo Debut Album "Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version"

Ol' Dirty Bastard dropped his debut album "Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version", which features most members from the Wu-Tang Clan.

tara mahadevan4505 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: T.I. Was Sentenced to One Year and One Day in Prison

The trials and tribulations of Clifford Harris.

tara mahadevan4506 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: The Notorious B.I.G. Posthumously Released "Life After Death"

With the release of his second album, Biggie was able to live up to the title.

tara mahadevan4508 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: 50 Cent Was Stabbed At The Hit Factory

50 Cent was stabbed in the back outside the Hit Factory studio in New York on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4509 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: The Notorious B.I.G. Was Arrested for Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of a Weapon

Biggie Smalls was arrested for assault, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4510 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: "Above the Rim: The Soundtrack" Was Released

The soundtrack to "Above the Rim" was released on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4511 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Trina Released Her Debut Album "Da Baddest B***h"

Trina released her debut album "Da Baddest B***h" on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4512 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Tony Yayo Accused of Assaulting the Son of Czar Entertainment Founder Jimmy "Henchmen" Rosemond

Tony Yayo assaulted the son of Czar Entertainment founder Jimmy "Henchmen" Rosemond on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4513 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Ol' Dirty Bastard Dropped His Compilation Album, "The Trials and Tribulations of Russell Jones"

Ol' Dirty Bastard dropped his compilation album "The Trials and Tribulations of Russell Jones" on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4514 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: The First Hip-Hop Movie "Wild Style" Was Released

The first hip-hop movie was released on this day in rap history.

tara mahadevan4515 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Eminem and Proof Freestyled For MTV

Eminem and Proof freestyled for Kurt Loder and MTV on this day in rap history.

ElvaAguilar4520 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five Became The First Hip-Hop Act Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Jay Z on this day in rap history.

ElvaAguilar4521 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: Scarface Released His Best Selling Album, "The Untouchable"

Houston rapper Scarface dropped "The Untouchable" on this day in rap history.

ElvaAguilar4522 days ago
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This Day In Rap History: The Supreme Court Granted C-Murder An Appeal On A 2002 Murder Charge

On this day in rap history, the Supreme Court granted Master P's brother, C-Murder the opportunity to appeal a murder 2002 murder charge.

ElvaAguilar4523 days ago

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