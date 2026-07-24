Theotis Beasley

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Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High 'LA to Chicago' CD6578 507 Pair
Sneakers

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 'LA to Chicago' Is Restocking

A new image has surfaced of an upcoming Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High. The pair sports a Los Angeles Lakers colorway that wears away over time.

Mike DeStefano2546 days ago

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