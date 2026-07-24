Carhartt has been a staple of the hip-hop uniform for decades. Here's how rappers, from ASAP Rocky to Clipse, style the heritage workwear label.Mike DeStefano
Featured
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.Mike DeStefano
Yes, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has produced some of the best songs of 2024. But our list also includes tracks from SZA, Latto, SahBabii, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo