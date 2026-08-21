Moviegoers and filmmakers alike took to social media to mourn the loss and express their hopes that someone comes along to buy the properties.Abel Shifferaw
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The Paramount Decree was recently walked back by the Justice Department. Here's what this means for the future of theater-going.William Goodman
Cineplex Canada says it's “working directly with our partners to rectify a small number of issues.”Louis Pavlakos
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera