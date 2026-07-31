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Pop Culture
Matthew McConaughey Recalls Using Jennifer Lopez's Name During Traffic Stop: 'They Let Me Go'
The Academy Award winner referenced his 'Wedding Planner' co-star during a "major mess-up in Mexico."
Jaelani Turner-Williams1 hour ago