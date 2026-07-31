The Wedding Planner

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Recalls Using Jennifer Lopez's Name During Traffic Stop: 'They Let Me Go'

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