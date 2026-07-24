From 'Lady in the Water' to his latest endeavor, 'Knock at the Cabin,' we decided to rank all of director M. Night Shyamalan's movies from worst to best.Jordan Rose
Featured
Cocktail and craft beer culture continue to expand in 2012, meaning greater diversity on the scene.Ross Scarano
The top spots for chowing down after midnight.Patrick Judabong
Style
Captivating Images of New York 100 Years Ago From "Modern Art and Revolution" at the New-York Historical Society
Take a look back at Greenwich Village to see how it used to be.Leigh Silver