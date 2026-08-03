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Latest Stories
Music
North West Headlines The Vic Theatre in Chicago With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Attendance
Kanye West closed out his pair of Chicago shows by showing up for his daughter's first solo show at The Vic Theatre.
Jade Gomez45 minutes ago