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Talk about a well-rounded set. We've got past, present, and future. Main room to underground. The best of the summer and the fiercest of tomorrow. We love mixes, and sharing this week's spoils puts a smile on our faces. Hopefully these beats put a jolt in your asses. Rock on.khrisd
You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.khrisd
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.Al Shipley