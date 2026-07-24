The Upbeats

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Talk about a well-rounded set. We've got past, present, and future. Main room to underground. The best of the summer and the fiercest of tomorrow. We love mixes, and sharing this week's spoils puts a smile on our faces. Hopefully these beats put a jolt in your asses. Rock on.
khrisd
You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.
khrisd

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PREMIERE: Armanni Reign and The Upbeats Release Their "Society of Num3ers" EP

Every day, we're seeing the worlds of electronic music and hip-hop come together, and while many feel like these are new movements, DJs and producers

khrisd4280 days ago
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Society of Num3ers - "PVSHIN"

On November 11, The Upbeats and Armanni Reign's Society of Num3ers project will be dropping right here on DAD, and one of the tunes that immediately h

khrisd4287 days ago
society of num3ers
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Preview The Upbeats and Armanni Reign's Forthcoming New Project, Society Of Num3ers

Not to get too Illuminati on you, but numbers rule everything around me... and you as well. From the serial numbers on our currency to the 0s and 1s b

khrisd4300 days ago
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Mutated Forms - "Wastegash (The Upbeats Remix)"

Now this remix totally blindsided me. The original "Wastegash" by Mutated Forms dropped two years ago this month, and took things into an intriguing l

khrisd4714 days ago
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Download The Upbeats' Guest Mix for BBC Radio 1

Last Sunday, The Upbeats were in the hotseat on Friction's Radio 1 show, getting the people hype for their forthcoming Primitive Technique album, which is due out on April 29. They recently uploaded their 31 minute set, featuring some stunning tunes, including a remix of a Bassnectar track, and an InsideInfo remix of the classic "Killa Bees!" Get your weekend started off right with an extra dose of drum & bass.

khrisd4843 days ago
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Preview The Upbeats' "Primitive Technique" Album

You should have fallen in love with the video for "Diffused," and you might just be getting to the point where your jaw is working properly after it f

khrisd4847 days ago
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The Upbeats & Noisia - "Clamber"

On April 15, The Upbeats are releasing their next EP, Alone, on Noisia's Vision Recordings. The lead track is a stunning piece of drum & bass, and the

khrisd4871 days ago

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