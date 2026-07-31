The Soulmate Collective

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vbnd (credit: Jason Hattie)
Music

Premiere: vbnd And The Soulmate Collective Create A Hazy Blend Of Jazz And Neo-Soul On "Gold Chain"

Over the past two years, multi-instrumentalist and composer vbnd has been working away on a fresh batch of songs that will form his upcoming new album.

James Keith1955 days ago

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