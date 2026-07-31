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Pop Culture
Every M. Night Shyamalan Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best
From 'Lady in the Water' to his latest endeavor, 'Knock at the Cabin,' we decided to rank all of director M. Night Shyamalan's movies from worst to best.
Jordan Rose1276 days ago