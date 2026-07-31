The Rooster Prince

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Latest Stories

Shia LaBeouf poses during the "Slauson Rec" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Was 'Exploding on Set,' in 'Deep Pain' During 'The Rooster Prince,' Director Says

In an essay, the movie's filmmaker, Josh Penn Soskin, detailed LaBeouf's unstable behavior during production.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago

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