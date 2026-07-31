The Land Before Time

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Latest Stories

A young person wearing a "The Land Before Time" T-shirt and a blue cap smiles at the camera, with a shopping cart and blue sky in the background.
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Tetsu Nishiyama’s Buffer Drops ‘The Land Before Time’ T-Shirt Collection

The HUMAN MADE Inc. label releases three tees celebrating the 1988 animated classic on July 25.

Brendan Frederick20 days ago

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