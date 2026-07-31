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Lilly Wachowski attends the "Bound" 30th Anniversary Screening during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 07, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Matrix' Director Lilly Wachowski Says She Can't Get Her New Film Financed Because of Trans Cast

Wachowski co-directed and co-wrote the original 'Matrix' trilogy with her sister, but is struggling to get her $10 million thriller greenlit.

Joe Price5 hours ago

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