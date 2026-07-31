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Pop Culture
Dave Filoni Says 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' Isn't Being Made ‘Right Now’
The Lucasfilm co-president addressed the shelved Kylo Ren film on the D23 red carpet Saturday.
Mark Elibert3 hours ago