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Latest Stories
Music
Noah Kahan Turns Pooping and Peeing Incidents Into Congress Comedy Call Skit
After at least two instances of fans choosing to relieve themselves at their seats, the singer-songwriter pretended to call Congress about the matter during a recent show.
Jose Martinez18 days ago