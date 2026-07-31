With Don C hosting, here’s what we’re looking forward to at the All-Star Weekend event that combines hoops, hype, and fashion.Complex Staff
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We’re breaking down the special rule changes (including a new 4 point shot!), schedule, rosters, and how to watch WNBA All Star 2025.Brighid Tully
From Kobe tributes to Dunk Contest controversy and an All-Star Game for the ages, this was one weekend basketball fans will never forget.Aaron C. Mansfield
Kawhi Leonard led Team LeBron to victory in a thriller over Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, earning him the first All-Star Kobe Bryant MVP Award.Brandon Richard