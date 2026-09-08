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Latest Stories
Music
Michael McDonald Reunited With Son He Put Up for Adoption over 50 Years Ago
Michael Goessling just recently found out that his father is a Yacht Rock legend who conceived him when he was just 14 years old.
Jaelani Turner-Williams21 minutes ago