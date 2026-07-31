Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
Featured
Life
Texas Republican Slammed for Mention of Racial Segregation Ruling in Response to Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
John Cornyn, a Republican Senator from Texas, mentioned Plessy v. Ferguson and Brown v. Board of Education in response to a statement from President Obama.Trace William Cowen
Life
Capitol Riot Hearing's Mention of ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ Spurs Hilarious Reactions
While the assessment of Giuliani's alleged drunkenness on election night isn't new, its mention at Monday's hearing swiftly revived the discourse.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
People Clown Kevin Sorbo for Accidentally Promoting Free Healthcare With Latest Vaccine Remarks
The actor, who's also known for appearing in the Christian drama 'God's Not Dead,' made an unintentionally progressive point with his latest remarks.Trace William Cowen