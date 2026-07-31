Tenisha Warner

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Pop Culture

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife Sues Business Manager Over Botched Estate Plan, Life Insurance Policy

The professional negligence lawsuit is the second legal action Tenisha filed in the same week, the first being a suit against Malcolm's mother over control of his estate.

Trey Alston18 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Recalls Bodily 'Shock' After Husband's Death by Drowning

Tenisha Warner shared that her husband's death still "feels unfair" one year later.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual Living Legends Gala at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta on September 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Speaks After Filing Lawsuit: ‘It’s Been the Biggest Loss for All of Us'

The actor's widow, Tenisha Warner, filed a lawsuit against her husband's mother to recover $1.2 million from the family trust.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Malcolm-Jamal Warner visits SiriusXM Studios on June 11, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenuptial Agreement Dispute

Tenisha Warner is seeking at least $1.2 million from a family trust.

Joe Price20 days ago

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