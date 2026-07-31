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Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife Sues Business Manager Over Botched Estate Plan, Life Insurance Policy
The professional negligence lawsuit is the second legal action Tenisha filed in the same week, the first being a suit against Malcolm's mother over control of his estate.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Recalls Bodily 'Shock' After Husband's Death by Drowning
Tenisha Warner shared that her husband's death still "feels unfair" one year later.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Speaks After Filing Lawsuit: ‘It’s Been the Biggest Loss for All of Us'
The actor's widow, Tenisha Warner, filed a lawsuit against her husband's mother to recover $1.2 million from the family trust.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenuptial Agreement Dispute
Tenisha Warner is seeking at least $1.2 million from a family trust.