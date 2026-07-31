Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress.Eric Skelton
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Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams discusses the lack of diversity in the tech space and why his new app, ‘BLeBRiTY,’ is a step in the right direction.Carolyn Bernucca
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Complex Canada caught up with Fintech Cadence Executive Director Layial El-Hadi to talk about the importance of creating an inclusive and accessible ecosystem for fintech startups.Jeff Flynn