Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress.Eric Skelton
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Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams discusses the lack of diversity in the tech space and why his new app, ‘BLeBRiTY,’ is a step in the right direction.Carolyn Bernucca
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Style
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain
On Instagram, there are thousands of accounts dedicated to wearing Yeezy apparel by Kanye West. Why haven't these influencers cancelled Ye? Here, they explain.Lei Takanashi