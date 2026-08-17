Team Moms: Baseball

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Reality Show About Baseball Moms Is Coming to Paramount+

Executive produced by Kardashian, the series follows a group of families with children who attend an elite baseball training camp in Arizona.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 minutes ago

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