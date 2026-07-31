Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma got dragged after he decided to send out a tweet that mocked people who complain that "the rich don't pay taxes."Jose Martinez
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Big Sean and Hit-Boy sat down for an interview on the latest episode of 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' speaking on a range of topics for nearly two hours.Joe Price
On Friday the Justice Department confirmed that the U.S. Treasury must share former President Donald Trump’s income tax returns with Congress.Joe Price
The Supreme Court has cleared the path for New York prosecutors to obtain the former president's tax returns, which he has tried to conceal for years.Joshua Espinoza