Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. A southpaw whose four-seam fastball touches 99 miles per hour on the radar gun, Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025 as a member of the Detroit Tigers. He will be a free agent following the 2026 season. It is rumored that he will command a $500 million contract on the open market.

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