DJ Akademiks tops the list this year, leading to a slew of reactions from other media figures.Trace William Cowen
Featured
In a rare interview, Lil Uzi Vert sits to talk at length about 'Eternal Atake 2,' not quitting music, responding to Ebro, and more.Jordan Rose
Complex’s annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities dominated the past year.Complex
The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.Complex Staff