Everything you missed while watching 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (plus those end credits).Kevin Wong
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From ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Toy Story 5,’ spring 2026 has a number of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at what everyone will be talking about this spring.Khal
From the new season of 'Dave' to the Ben Affleck-directed 'Air,' here is a complete guide to this week’s best movie and TV releases you need to watch.Karla Rodriguez
We played 'Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury'—which is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Here are our thoughts on this updated Mario Wii U title.Kevin Wong