We're already hype for next year's shenanigans.Complex
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This year marked the 40th edition of Sundance, a feat fittingly commemorated with another class of wholly original and uniquely inspiring films.Trace William Cowen
The 2023 edition of the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City with dozens of unforgettable films across all genres. Here are a few that stood out.Trace William Cowen
From standing ovations to deeply inspiring panel discussions, we give you an insider's look at this year's return of the in-person Sundance experience.Trace William Cowen