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Here is the Official Lineup for SIZE In The Park 2

You know that Steve Angello's SIZE In The Park 2 will take place over two days. You should also know that tickets are available (and running out) right now. Yet aside from Angello, you didn't know who the hell was on this sure-to-be massive lineup, did you? Well, you didn't... but now you do!

khrisd4725 days ago
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Music

Sensation Has Announced Lineup for First U.S. "Ocean of White" Tour

Back in June, ID&T announced the seven-date Sensation "Ocean of White" tour that's hitting the U.S. this fall. Today, they announced the DJs who will

khrisd4726 days ago
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Music

Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 3

And we're here: today is the finale of the 2013 Ultra Music Festival. We've provided the stream every day its been up, and on Day 3 of Weekend 2, it will be no different. The live-stream starts at 3PM, and will be explosive: Major Lazer, Azealia Banks, Sander van Doorn, and others are lined up this afternoon. We'll keep you posted on tonight's schedule, and as always, if you're in Miami, here is the complete list of 2013 Ultra Music Festival set-times. Enjoy!

khrisd4863 days ago

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