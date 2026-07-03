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Latest Stories

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after winning the AFC Championship.
Sports

Teen's Petition Asking for Super Bowl to Be Moved to Saturday Passes 22,000 Signatures

Just 100 million to go to get Goodell's attention.

Gavin Evans2367 days ago
ye
Music

Watch Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sunday Service

'Jesus Is King' is poised to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart during its debut week.

tara mahadevan2455 days ago
kim kanye
Music

Kim Kardashian Previews Kanye West's Sunday Service in Watts

Kanye West's last Sunday Service took place in Dayton, Ohio in support of the mass shooting victims.

tara mahadevan2511 days ago
rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Makes Appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Following Sweden Release

The verdict in Rocky's Sweden case is expected later this month.

Trace William Cowen2538 days ago
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ye
Music

Kanye West's Sunday Service Christianized 2 Nirvana Classics

Ye's Nirvana appreciation was previously on full display on the KSG track "Cudi Montage."

Trace William Cowen2545 days ago
ye
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Interested in Starting a Church

The report comes in the wake of Kanye's Sunday Service experience at Coachella.

Trace William Cowen2639 days ago
ye
Style

Kanye West Supplements Coachella Performance With Sunday Service Merch

The early morning Easter performance was celebrated with a range of garments emblazoned with phrases like "Sunday Service at the Mountains."

Trace William Cowen2643 days ago
kanye west
Music

Kanye West Paid Tribute to Nipsey Hussle During Sunday Service

Kanye West led a gospel choir in a tribute to the late rapper.

Alex Galbraith2658 days ago
kanye
Music

Coachella Co-Founder Details How Kanye West's Sunday Service Deal Came Together

Kanye is bringing his prayer and sermon-free Sunday Service series to Indio this month.

Trace William Cowen2661 days ago
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kanye west
Music

Kanye West Announces Easter Sunday Service at Coachella

Have you heard the GOOD news?

Alex Galbraith2665 days ago

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