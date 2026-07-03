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Teen's Petition Asking for Super Bowl to Be Moved to Saturday Passes 22,000 Signatures
Just 100 million to go to get Goodell's attention.
Watch Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sunday Service
'Jesus Is King' is poised to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart during its debut week.
Kendall Jenner Left Kanye's Sunday Service to Avoid Brad Pitt Because She Loves Him So Much
Kendall Jenner is a massive fan of Brad Pitt.
Kim Kardashian Previews Kanye West's Sunday Service in Watts
Kanye West's last Sunday Service took place in Dayton, Ohio in support of the mass shooting victims.
ASAP Rocky Makes Appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Following Sweden Release
The verdict in Rocky's Sweden case is expected later this month.
Kanye West's Sunday Service Christianized 2 Nirvana Classics
Ye's Nirvana appreciation was previously on full display on the KSG track "Cudi Montage."
Kanye West Reportedly Interested in Starting a Church
The report comes in the wake of Kanye's Sunday Service experience at Coachella.
Kanye West Supplements Coachella Performance With Sunday Service Merch
The early morning Easter performance was celebrated with a range of garments emblazoned with phrases like "Sunday Service at the Mountains."
Kanye West Paid Tribute to Nipsey Hussle During Sunday Service
Kanye West led a gospel choir in a tribute to the late rapper.
Coachella Co-Founder Details How Kanye West's Sunday Service Deal Came Together
Kanye is bringing his prayer and sermon-free Sunday Service series to Indio this month.
Kanye West Announces Easter Sunday Service at Coachella
Have you heard the GOOD news?