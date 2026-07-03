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Latest Stories

Kanye West walks off the stage during his Sunday Service in New York.
Music

Watch Kanye West Perform a Medley of Hits During Chicago Sunday Service

Kanye West performed a melody of hits during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Gavin Evans2343 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after winning the AFC Championship.
Sports

Teen's Petition Asking for Super Bowl to Be Moved to Saturday Passes 22,000 Signatures

Just 100 million to go to get Goodell's attention.

Gavin Evans2367 days ago
ye
Music

Watch Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sunday Service

'Jesus Is King' is poised to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart during its debut week.

tara mahadevan2455 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West 'Sunday Service' Trademark Application Rejected

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office determined the trademark would cause confusion, as someone had registered "Sunday Service" back in 2015.

Joshua Espinoza2464 days ago
Kanye West Sunday Service
Pop Culture

Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Howard Homecoming

Saturday morning Sunday Service.

Gavin Evans2470 days ago
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Kanye in California
Music

Kanye West's Pastor Speaks on His Spirituality

Pastor Adam Tyson has no doubts about Kanye's sincere conversion to Christianity.

Alex Galbraith2473 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Opens Free Sunday Service to the Public in Wyoming

The event will take place in the town of Cody, where Kanye recently purchased the Monster Lake Ranch.

Joshua Espinoza2491 days ago
This is a photo of Kanye West.
Music

Stream Kanye West's Sunday Service in Chicago

Last week's Sunday Service took place in Watts.

tara mahadevan2504 days ago
Kanye West performs Sunday Service
Music

Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service to Chicago

He's been taking the event on the road.

Xavier Hamilton2505 days ago
Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019
Music

Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service to a Real Church

Yeezy teamed up with the California Worship Center to share his talents with their congregation.

Xavier Hamilton2524 days ago
ye
Music

Kanye West's Sunday Service Christianized 2 Nirvana Classics

Ye's Nirvana appreciation was previously on full display on the KSG track "Cudi Montage."

Trace William Cowen2545 days ago
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp.
Music

Livestream Kanye West's Mother's Day Sunday Service

Kanye West treated fans and Coachella attendees to a special edition of his Sunday Service event recently.

Joe Price2623 days ago
kanye west getty bertrand rindoff petroff
Music

The Evolution of Kanye West's Sunday Services, From Calabasas to Coachella

On Easter Sunday, Kanye West will bring his Sunday Service experience to Coachella. Here's a timeline of the biggest moments from the sessions so far.

Brad Callas2646 days ago
kanye
Music

Coachella Co-Founder Details How Kanye West's Sunday Service Deal Came Together

Kanye is bringing his prayer and sermon-free Sunday Service series to Indio this month.

Trace William Cowen2661 days ago
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Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Hints at End of Sunday Service

Tyler, the Creator, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Courtney Love all showed up to the latest Sunday Service.

Joe Price2671 days ago
Kanye in NYC
Music

Kanye West's Sunday Service Celebrates 'College Dropout' 15th Anniversary

Another Sunday means another edition of Kanye West’s inspirational Sunday Service.

tara mahadevan2714 days ago
This is a photo of football.
Sports

The NFL Canceled Its Final Sunday Night Football Game of the Season

The NFL’s New Year’s Eve game on Sunday night game has been rescheduled.

Mike DeStefano3125 days ago

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