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Watch Kanye West Perform a Medley of Hits During Chicago Sunday Service
Kanye West performed a melody of hits during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
Teen's Petition Asking for Super Bowl to Be Moved to Saturday Passes 22,000 Signatures
Just 100 million to go to get Goodell's attention.
Watch Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Sunday Service
'Jesus Is King' is poised to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart during its debut week.
Kanye West 'Sunday Service' Trademark Application Rejected
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office determined the trademark would cause confusion, as someone had registered "Sunday Service" back in 2015.
Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Howard Homecoming
Saturday morning Sunday Service.
Kanye West's Pastor Speaks on His Spirituality
Pastor Adam Tyson has no doubts about Kanye's sincere conversion to Christianity.
Kanye West Opens Free Sunday Service to the Public in Wyoming
The event will take place in the town of Cody, where Kanye recently purchased the Monster Lake Ranch.
Stream Kanye West's Sunday Service in Chicago
Last week's Sunday Service took place in Watts.
Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service to Chicago
He's been taking the event on the road.
Kanye Hosts Sunday Service in Dayton, Ohio in Support of Mass Shooting Victims
Dave Chappelle also appeared.
Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service to a Real Church
Yeezy teamed up with the California Worship Center to share his talents with their congregation.
Kanye West's Sunday Service Christianized 2 Nirvana Classics
Ye's Nirvana appreciation was previously on full display on the KSG track "Cudi Montage."
Livestream Kanye West's Mother's Day Sunday Service
Kanye West treated fans and Coachella attendees to a special edition of his Sunday Service event recently.
The Evolution of Kanye West's Sunday Services, From Calabasas to Coachella
On Easter Sunday, Kanye West will bring his Sunday Service experience to Coachella. Here's a timeline of the biggest moments from the sessions so far.
Coachella Co-Founder Details How Kanye West's Sunday Service Deal Came Together
Kanye is bringing his prayer and sermon-free Sunday Service series to Indio this month.
Kanye West Hints at End of Sunday Service
Tyler, the Creator, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Courtney Love all showed up to the latest Sunday Service.
Kanye West's Sunday Service Celebrates 'College Dropout' 15th Anniversary
Another Sunday means another edition of Kanye West’s inspirational Sunday Service.
The NFL Canceled Its Final Sunday Night Football Game of the Season
The NFL’s New Year’s Eve game on Sunday night game has been rescheduled.