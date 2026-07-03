Here’s how it all went down this weekend during WWE’s summer spectacle, presented by Chase FreedomJameel Raeburn
Featured
Logan, who made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38, won the crowd over in his Saturday match against The Miz. You can read some of the reactions here.Joshua Espinoza
Sports
Business Never Personal: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Says He's 'A Different Animal' Going Into SummerSlam
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley speaks on his WrestleMania 37 moment, why he accepted Goldberg's SummerSlam challenge, and his relationship with the legend MVP.Khal
WWE SummerSlam is around the corner. Here are the craziest wrestling rumors leading up to the best socially distant party of the summer.Kevin Wong