Rappers have been in movies in ever-increasing numbers since the beginnings of the genre. Is there something about being an MC that translates to the silver screen? Ludacris, Common, Xzibit, Krondon and other rappers-turned-actors chime in on the profitable trend.Shawn Setaro
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The girl group announced their indefinite hiastus.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
It's insane to think about the progression that defines Break's career. While many might not remember his early bits for A-Sides' Eastside imprint, itkhrisd
When khal asked me to put together this list of 20 tunes from the last 20 years, I gladly accepted. I figured I would pick one “important” tune frdjdara