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Latest Stories
Music
EXCLUSIVE: Sugur Shane - "Kill Da B***h (Hush Remix)"
I saw Hush murder a live show when I moved to Los Angeles, he's turning himself into a really good friend, and his production is remarkably good. And
nappy4258 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Sugur Shane's "Kill Da B****"
Philly rapper/DJ Sugur Shane lets loose on his blazing new track, "Kill Da Bitch."
Alex Siber4358 days ago