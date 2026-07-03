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Future performing on stage, wearing a stylish white outfit with sunglasses, holding a microphone
Music

Redditor Mistakenly Hits Future Subreddit to Fret About America's Future: 'At Least I Discovered Some Good Music'

Although the user came with good intentions, they were completely in the wrong subreddit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams745 days ago
Life

Thousands of Subreddits Protest Reddit's New App-Charging Policy by Going Dark

Reddit has announced intentions to charge third-party apps for access, and many communities are pushing back.

Starr Savoy1130 days ago
In this photo illustration a Reddit logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Life

Reddit Bans Popular r/The_Donald and Other Subreddits After Updating Hate Speech Policy

Reddit will ban r/The_Donald, r/ChapoTrapHouse, and about 2,000 other communities on Monday after updating its content policy to target hate speech.

Xavier Hamilton2209 days ago

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