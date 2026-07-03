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What are each NBA team's most dedicated fans talking about as the regular season comes to an end?Keith Nelson Jr.
Ja Rule previously weighed in on with some tweeted thoughts on the trading controversy. Now, he's on business news outlet CNBC doing the same.Trace William Cowen
Ja Rule has joined in on the widespread criticism of the Robinhood app amid the ongoing Gamestonk controversy. Naturally, Chappelle references have ensued.Trace William Cowen
Shares of the video game retailer are now up by about 1,700 percent since the beginning of the year. And it's all thanks to a group of stock savvy Redditors.Joshua Espinoza