From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
Featured
From buzzworthy originals to classic fan favorites, these are the best TV shows streaming on Peacock that you don’t want to miss.Brighid Tully
With a storied history of shows, FX is a heavy-hitter in the streaming era. From 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' to 'Mayans M.C.' and 'Shogun,' here are the 20 best series on The World's First Living Television Network.Brent Eickhoff
With FX and Hulu green lighting two more seasons of the hit historical drama, we compiled a list of more samurai entertainment to tide you over while we wait for Lord Toranaga and the Anjin to return to our TV screens.Chidinma Iwu