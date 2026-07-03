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Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.
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Long weekend? You've still got one more day to rock out before work/school. Soundtrack your three-day weekend with Hostage, Kahn, Solidisco, and Doorly.
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Latest Stories

A yellow 'Crime Scene Do Not Cross' tape.
Pop Culture

Man Charged After Accidentally Killing Woman With Stray Bullet During Christmas Day Target Practice

Cody Adams was testing a new Glock handgun he bought for Christmas.

Trey Alston201 days ago
cat
Life

Newfoundland and Nova Scotia Residents Volunteer to Rehome Abandoned Island's Feral Cats

A small island off the coast of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland has just become the target of a feral cat rescue operation.

Joe Price2410 days ago
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Music

Download Stray's Set for This Week's Edition of Solid Steel

One of my absolute favorite radio shows is the Solid Steel program. You're always guaranteed some of the broadest beats worldwide by some of the most

khrisd4452 days ago
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Music

Stray - "Long Lost"

Some times, it's hard to find the right words to express yourself, especially during times like these, when someone has passed away. Stray's feeling like that, so instead of trying to bust out some paragraphs, he let his beats do the talking, giving away "Long Lost," a track that he made in DJ Rashad's honor after hearing about his untimely death. Lament on the life of the TEKLIFE representer to this one.

khrisd4464 days ago
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Music

Stray - "Eazy Boy"

On the low, Stray has been one of my favorite figures in electronic music... in part because of "Eazy Boy." I first heard him tease this during his Ma

khrisd4471 days ago
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Music

Download Stray's FABRICLIVE Promo Mix

The last time we got a mix from Stray, it ended up being one of the best of 2013. As a fan of multiple sounds, ranging from hip-hop and drum & bass to

khrisd4573 days ago
stray matchsticks ep
Music

Preview Stray's "Matchsticks" EP

Stray has had an award set of releases lately; with champion rhythms on labels such as Hospital, Med School, and Blu Mar Ten Music, The Matchsticks EP on Exit Records is next up from this Leeds producer, a follow up to his debut on the Mosaic 2 compilation. All of these tracks (along with a feature fittingly by Fracture) really show Stray's latest production style - a very healthy blend of jungle, footwork, house and hip-hop (see the title track for one hell of an instrumental).

jeremy-howard4668 days ago

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