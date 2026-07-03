Strawberry Moon

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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

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