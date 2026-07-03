We caught up with the basketball legend who told us the WNBA Twitter beef that blew up earlier this week unearthed some very serious issues that need attention.Adam Caparell
Featured
The most celebrated player in women's college basketball history returned to Connecticut for the first time as a pro. But it didn't end the way she wanted.Dana Scott
He was diagnosed back in 2016.Joe Price
Pop Culture
"Moist Loins," "Sweater Weather," and More Weather-Inspired Movies Coming Soon to a Theater Near You
Unfortunately, these films may one day get made.Eric D. Snider