Featured
We chatted with the Cordae about what it’s like working with his heroes and some of Canada’s foremost talent, his recent eye-opening trip to Africa, and more.Alex Narvaez
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Gunna, Drake, Earl Sweatshirt, JID, Cordae, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, , and more.Jessica Mckinney
From Stevie Wonder and MJ to Richie Dan and C Biz, this is the soundtrack Murkage Dave's life.Denzil Bell
Travis Scott's third album stands to be a major watershed moment for the Houston rapper.Frazier Tharpe