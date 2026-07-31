Steve Schnur

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Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as featured on the cover for EA Sports' 'Madden NFL 27.'
Pop Culture

'Madden NFL 27' Soundtrack: Here Are the Artists That Made the Cut

EA Sports revealed the 'Madden NFL 27' soundtrack, featuring 78 tracks spanning multiple genres.

Joe Price4 days ago

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