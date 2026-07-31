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Pop Culture
'Madden NFL 27' Soundtrack: Here Are the Artists That Made the Cut
EA Sports revealed the 'Madden NFL 27' soundtrack, featuring 78 tracks spanning multiple genres.
Joe Price4 days ago