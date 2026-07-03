From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
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The best movies on Disney+ to stream right now. Including West Side Story, Turning Red, The Lion King, Beauty and The Beast, Toy Story 4, & more.Andy Herrera
Per Deadline, actor Anthony Mackie has inked a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to play the Avenger after portraying the MCU superhero Falcon.Joshua Espinoza
Pop Culture
Former Superman Actor Dean Cain Clowned for Bashing New ‘Captain America’ Comic's ‘Wokeness and Anti-Americanism’
Former 'Lois & Clark' actor Dean Cain criticized Marvel over a new 'Captain America' comic in which the hero loses faith in the American dream.Joe Price