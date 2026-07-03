Steve King

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Steve King
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Rep. Steve King Insinuates Humanity Wouldn't Exist If Not for Rape and Incest

Twitter was flooded with calls for Steve King to resign in light of his comments.

Joe Price2529 days ago

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