In an exclusive interview with Complex, IT: Welcome to Derry cast and crew discuss surprising links to The Shining, the story's racial undertones, and hidden Easter eggs.Kevin Wong
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You want scary movies? Thriller movies galore? Monster movies? We got you. Here are the best horror movies and scary films on Netflix worth watching right now.John Flynn
The Montreal native tells us about his movie 'Random Acts of Violence,' repping Canada in Hollywood, and whether he's excited for the return of the NHL.Rick Mele
'Carrie,' the 1976 classic horror movie by director Brian De Palma is now on Netflix. Here are 10 trivia facts to know about the horror film.Kevin Wong