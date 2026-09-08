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Skate Legends Steve Caballero and Sal Barbier Heading to ThriftCon's ComplexCon Takeover
The vintage marketplace is pushing skateboarding to the front of its ComplexCon 2026 takeover this coming weekend.
Will Lavin1 hour ago