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Pop Culture
Bryan Johnson Claims He Cloned Himself to Harvest Organs, Internet Calls Him 'Evil'
"Imagine being born, and you're just used as disposable parts for a mentally ill man afraid of death," one detractor said in response to Johnson's latest claim.
Will Lavin1 hour ago