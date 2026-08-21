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Latest Stories
Music
Sam Smith Regrets Ignoring Tom Petty Letter Amid “Stay With Me” Dispute
Smith admits they were initially "so pissed off" by Petty's letter but now view it differently.
Mark Elibert10 minutes ago