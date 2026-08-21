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Latest Stories

Sam Smith with glasses and a beard wearing a formal outfit with a white bow tie and a red flower accessory, at a formal event.
Music

Sam Smith Regrets Ignoring Tom Petty Letter Amid “Stay With Me” Dispute

Smith admits they were initially "so pissed off" by Petty's letter but now view it differently.

Mark Elibert10 minutes ago

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