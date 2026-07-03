State Of Hip-Hop

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Cardi B Reflects on the Current State of Hip-Hop: 'I Just Feel Like People Just Don't Know What They Want'

Cardi believes the genre is facing criticism these days largely because people don't know what they want.

Brad Callas888 days ago
Music

Lil Yachty Defends Recent Criticism of Hip-Hop, Says Fans Aren't as Supportive Due to 'Decline in Content'

Back in November, the rapper said the genre is "in a terrible place."

Brad Callas957 days ago
Music

Xzibit Says There's No ‘Staying Power’ in Current Hip-Hop: ‘There's No Emotional Investment'

However, the '90s rapper said he still has faith in the future of the genre.

Brad Callas977 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti Says Rap Is 'Semi-Boring' Right Now, Energy Hasn't Been Same Since Pandemic

The CMG Records boss believes that rappers haven't matched the energy of hip-hop pre-COVID.

Brad Callas1063 days ago
Music

Soulja Boy Says He Birthed New Wave of Hip Hop After Critics Claimed He ‘Killed’ the Genre

The "Crank Dat" rapper demands his praise as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Brad Callas1068 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Bow Wow Says the Only Rappers Not Making ‘Trash Ass Music’ Are Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar

"I ain't heard nothing that I say, 'I'mma hear this 30 years from now,'" said Bow Wow when asked why hip-hop hasn't conquered the charts this year.

Brad Callas1116 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App