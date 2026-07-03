People Are Appalled After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Photo of Dave Chappelle
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The contestants were simply asked to identify the famous comedian by way of a photo and a clue about 'A Star Is Born.' Shockingly, they blew it.Trace William Cowen
New music this week includes songs from Future, Tyga, JID, Jai Paul, and more.Carolyn Bernucca
We asked Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the host of CBC's new radio show The Block, to make us a list of Black Canadian artists on her radar, from K-Riz to DijahSB.Alex Nino Gheciu
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu