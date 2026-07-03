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This is an image of Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher Getting Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Which Mark Hamill Calls 'Long Overdue'

The late Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This comes after six years after the 'Star Wars' icon's death at age 60.

Starr Savoy1179 days ago
amsterdam movie screen shot christian bale
Pop Culture

Watch 'Amsterdam' Trailer f/ Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and More

The first trailer has arrived for David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam,' starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and tons more.

Jordan Rose1472 days ago
Mike Dean accepts the Producer of the Year award presented by Beatclub onstage during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch
Music

Mike Dean Drops Official Remix for The Weeknd's "Starry Eyes," Shares Plans for After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Six months after the release of The Weeknd's album 'Dawn FM,' superproducer Mike Dean shares an official remix of one of the project's standout tracks.

Brad Callas1477 days ago
black hole at the centre of the Milky Way
Life

Astronomers Reveal the First-Ever Photo of Black Hole in Milky Way

Using the Event Horizon Telescope, astronomers have shared the first-ever image captured of the Milky Way’s black hole, named Sagittarius A*.

Brenton Blanchet1527 days ago
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Ashanti is seen at a SXSW event
Music

Ashanti to Be Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Month

The dedication ceremony will see Ja Rule and others appearing as guest speakers. Also next month, Ashanti's 2002 debut album will mark its 20th anniversary.

Trace William Cowen1569 days ago
Anderson .Paak attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
Music

Anderson .Paak Jokes He 'Linked With the Wrong Pop Star' as Taylor Swift Leads Silk Sonic on the Charts

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic album is projected to debut at No. 2 on the U.S. charts, while Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version) is headed for No. 1.

Joshua Espinoza1703 days ago
Kacey
Music

Kacey Musgraves Announces 'Star-Crossed' Album and Film, Releases Title Track and Trailer

Kacey’s 'Star Crossed: The Film' will be directed by Bardia Zeinali and available to stream on Paramount+, with the trailer now viewable here.

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Reveals Which Rappers Weren't Cast in Roles for 'Black Mafia Family' and 'Power'

In a new interview, 50 Cent revealed which rappers tried out for roles in his shows 'BMF' and 'Power,' and which ones didn't make the cut with their acting.

Jordan Rose1919 days ago
saturn jupiter
Life

Jupiter and Saturn Will Appear as One Big Star on Dec. 21 for the First Time in 800 Years

The Great Conjunction of 2020 will occur as Saturn and Jupiter move closer to one another and appear as one giant star, or a "double planet."

tara mahadevan2045 days ago
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observatory
Life

Astronomers Indicate Unusual Radio Waves Are Coming From Inside Our Galaxy

Astronomers have deduced that a series of powerful radio waves received from space earlier this year are actually coming from within our own galaxy.

Joe Price2081 days ago
Proxima B Planet, Orbiting Proxima Centauri.
Life

Scientists Believe They've Discovered a New 'Super-Earth' Orbiting Cosmic Neighbor

Scientists discovered a new "super-Earth" relatively nearby.

Gavin Evans2373 days ago
tiktok
Pop Culture

Will Smith Adds TikTok to His Social Media Arsenal

Following his YouTube mastering, Will Smith is expanding his talents to TikTok.

Trace William Cowen2479 days ago

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